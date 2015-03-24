Why this man dressed as a princess for his 4-year-old niece

When Jesse Nagy’s 4-year-old niece Izzy was nervous to wear her princess gown in public, he stepped up to do something amazing for her.

“She’s like my mini-me,” Nagy, Izzy’s uncle, said. “I really wanted to spend time with her, so I said ‘let’s go have a princess day.”

Nagy, an actor, told ABC News that he had planned on taking Izzy to see “Cinderella” at the movie theater on Sunday.

Izzy wanted to wear her princess dress, but needed a confidence boost before she could step out in style. To give her courage, her 25-year-old uncle offered to wear one himself.

“She said ‘you could be a princess too,'” Nagy said. “We made the trade-off and I said, ‘OK, we can both be princesses,’ but she had to have the crown. I thought ‘fair enough!’

Shortly after the two arrived to the movie, a theater employee shared a photo of Nagy and Izzy on Reddit, where it has received over 1.7 million views.

“I had no idea,” he said. “It wasn’t until midway through the movie by phone kept ringing with people texting asking if I was at a theater in Alabama. I’m not even subscribed to these sites so I said ‘what the heck is going on?'”

In the future, Nagy said he will continue taking Izzy out on their special dates.

“If it’s going to make her happy, I’ll do it, I don’t care.”