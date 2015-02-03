Indonesian Divers Retrieve 6 More Bodies From AirAsia Crash

Indonesian divers have discovered six more bodies from the wreckage of the crashed AirAsia plane, bringing to 90 the total number bodies retrieved from the jetliner.

AirAsia Flight 8501 crashed into the Java Sea on Dec. 28 with 162 people on board while flying from Surabaya, Indonesia’s second-largest city, to Singapore.

The National Search and Rescue Agency and traditional divers are continuing the search after the military halted its own efforts due to the difficulty of lifting the fuselage from the water.

Agency spokesman Jusuf Latif said Tuesday that the discoveries brought to 90 the total bodies retrieved from the crash.

Some of the bodies were found floating off Sulawesi island, about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) east of the crash scene.