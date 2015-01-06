LOW-CAL SPICY CHICKEN WINGS OR DRUMS OR THIGHS

4 servings

8 chicken wings or drumsticks or thighs, or a combination (skin may be removed if desired) (see note)

Extra virgin olive oil or olive oil-flavored non-caloric vegetable cooking spray as needed

Seafood seasoning as desired

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Sprigs of parsley for garnish

Prepare chicken for cooking; rinse pieces in water and wipe dry. Brush each piece lightly with extra virgin olive oil or olive oil-flavored non-caloric vegetable cooking spray. Sprinkle chicken pieces with seafood seasoning as desired to taste.

Arrange chicken pieces in one layer in a shallow baking dish/pan. Bake, uncovered, in a preheated moderate oven (350 degrees F.) for about 35 to 40 minutes, or until chicken pieces are fork tender. Season with salt and pepper after the chicken pieces have begun to brown.

May also prepare chicken with 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil atop a sheet of heavy-duty aluminum foil at the highest level of a charcoal grill over medium to hot charcoal coals or highest level of gas grill set at medium setting, if desired. Grill, turning chicken pieces frequently, until fork tender, about 25 to 30 minutes total

To serve, arrange two chicken pieces on each dinner plate; garnish each with a sprig of parsley.

Note: May use boneless chicken thighs or breast pieces, if desired. For low calorie servings, serve 4 ounces boneless chicken per serving.