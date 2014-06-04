Driver Leads Henrico Police on Chase, Crashes into Pole, Flees

Police are investigating, after a driver led them on a chase that spanned parts of Henrico County and the City of Richmond early Wednesday morning.

At 12:48 a.m., A Henrico Police officer attempted to stop a Dodge Durango for failure to stop at a stop sign near Delmont Street and Oronoco Avenue.

The vehicle didn’t stop, which led to a police pursuit. Officers chased the Durango into the City of Richmond, where it struck a pole at Barton Avenue and E. Crawford Avenue.

Officers say the driver fled the scene on foot. There were no injuries reported in the incident.

