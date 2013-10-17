Richmond Police Shoot Two Dogs Threatening Children Near Bus Stops

By Published:

RICHMOND – At approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to Midlothian Turnpike and Erich Road for a report of a dog bite.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an individual who was pinned against a building by two large Brindle Pit Bulls. and had been bitten by one of them.

The man was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

While waiting for Animal Care and Control to respond, the dogs continued to run in the area where children were gathering at school bus stops. Officers rounded up children waiting at bus stops and safely got them on other buses or back home to parents.

An officer then distracted the dogs, and at that point, the dogs charged the officer, who then fired twice and struck both dogs, killing one of them. The surviving animal was humanely euthanized due to the severity of the injury.

Both animals will be sent to the state lab for rabies testing.

Pharaoh Mosby has received two summons in relation to the incident. One summons is for an unrestrained dog and the other summons is for not having a current rabies vaccination.

 

Copyright 2013 by Young Broadcasting of Richmond

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s