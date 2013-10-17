Richmond Police Shoot Two Dogs Threatening Children Near Bus Stops

RICHMOND – At approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to Midlothian Turnpike and Erich Road for a report of a dog bite.

When officers arrived on scene, they found an individual who was pinned against a building by two large Brindle Pit Bulls. and had been bitten by one of them.

The man was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

While waiting for Animal Care and Control to respond, the dogs continued to run in the area where children were gathering at school bus stops. Officers rounded up children waiting at bus stops and safely got them on other buses or back home to parents.

An officer then distracted the dogs, and at that point, the dogs charged the officer, who then fired twice and struck both dogs, killing one of them. The surviving animal was humanely euthanized due to the severity of the injury.

Both animals will be sent to the state lab for rabies testing.

Pharaoh Mosby has received two summons in relation to the incident. One summons is for an unrestrained dog and the other summons is for not having a current rabies vaccination.

