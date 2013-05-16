Heritage Group Appeals City’s Confederate Flag Ban

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The Sons of Confederate Veterans is challenging in a federal appeals court Lexington's limits on the flying of the Confederate flag.

Arguments are scheduled Thursday before three judges in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In September 2011, Lexington officials adopted an ordinance that prohibits the flying of the Confederate flag on city-owned light poles. It limits flags that may fly on the poles to those representing the city, the U.S. and the state of Virginia.

The city enacted the rule after some residents complained that the flag is an offensive, divisive symbol of the South's history of slavery. It says it can dictate what flies on city property.

Attorneys for the Southern heritage group argue the ordinance violates the group's constitutional right to free speech, among other claims.









